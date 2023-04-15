Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force have engaged in fierce fighting in the capital Khartoum and elsewhere in country, dealing a new blow to hopes for a transition to democracy and raising fears of a wider conflict.

A doctors' group claimed at least 27 people were killed and 170 wounded as fighting raged early on Sunday.

Sudanese Doctors' Union told the Reuters news agency on Saturday that it was unable to determine if all the causalities were civilians.

"An initial count of the regrettable events of Saturday ... has left 27 people killed" including in the capital Khartoum, the doctors' union said in a statement.

Two people were killed at Khartoum airport, four in neighborhing Omdurman, eight in the city of Nyala, six in the city of El Obeid and five in El Fasher, Reuters reported citing a source.

After a day of heavy fighting, the military ruled out negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces [RSF], instead calling for the dismantling of what it called a "rebellious militia." The tough language signalled that the conflict between the former allies, who jointly orchestrated the 2021 coup, was likely to continue.

Sudanese air force called on citizens to stay indoors as they conduct a full aerial survey of areas of RSF activity, a statement on the armed forces Facebook page said.

One eyewitness told Reuters late on Saturday they could hear sounds of explosions in the vicinity of the airport in central Khartoum.

The army rejected on Saturday assertions by RSF that they had seized the presidential palace, the army chief's residence and airports in Khartoum and the northern city of Merowe.

Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan told Al Jazeera TV, "We think if they are wise they will turn back their troops that came into Khartoum. But if it continues we will have to deploy troops into Khartoum from other areas."

The RSF leader, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, called Burhan a "criminal" and a "liar".

"We know where you are hiding and we will get to you and hand you over to justice, or you die just like any other dog," he said in an interview with the station.

TRT World has not been able to independently verify the claims from both sides.

The RSF said the army had attacked it first, while the army said it was fighting the RSF at sites the paramilitaries said they had taken.

The clashes follow rising tensions between the army and the RSF over the RSF's integration into the military. The disagreement has delayed the signing of an internationally backed agreement with political parties on a transition to democracy.

Egypt troops 'surrender' to RSF

The army said the Sudanese air force was conducting operations against the RSF. Footage from broadcasters showed a military aircraft in the sky above Khartoum, but Reuters could not independently confirm the material.

Gunfire could be heard in several parts of Khartoum and eyewitnesses reported shooting in adjoining cities.

A Reuters journalist saw cannons and armoured vehicles deployed in the streets of the capital and heard heavy weapons fire near the headquarters of both the army and RSF.

RSF shared a video that they claimed showed Egyptian troops who had "surrendered" to them in Merowe, northern Sudan.

Egypt's military, in its first comment, said Egyptian forces are present in Sudan to conduct exercises with their Sudanese counterparts and that the military is currently coordinating with relevant Sudanese authorities to guarantee the safety of Egyptian forces.

The video showed a number of men dressed in army fatigues crouched on the ground and speaking to members of the RSF in an Egyptian Arabic dialect.