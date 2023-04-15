At least 12 inmates have been killed in fresh clashes that broke out in a prison in the Ecuadoran port of Guayaquil, the prosecutor's office said, the latest deadly violence to rock the city's penitentiaries.

The deaths on Saturday are the most recent in a spate of brutalities that began on Wednesday when six detainees were found hanged in the same prison.

The next day, three prison guards were killed while they were outside the penitentiary complex, and on Friday, at least three prisoners were injured in gun battles.

Ecuadoran prisons are the scene of recurrent massacres between prisoners, against a backdrop of rivalry between criminal groups fighting for control of lucrative drug trafficking.

"Through the use of technology, it was established 12 people died," SNAI prison agency told reporters.

"An investigation has been opened to identify those responsible for the death of 12 inmates from the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil," the prosecutor's office said on Twitter.

The country's main port on the Pacific coast, Guayaquil has in recent years become the epicentre of drug trafficking in Ecuador, located between Colombia and Peru — the world's main cocaine producers.

READ MORE:New wave of gang violence leaves deadly trail in Ecuador

'Worst time'

Since February 2021, eight massacres have been recorded in these prisons, with more than 400 prisoners killed, most of them dismembered and burned.

Last year, a United Nations delegation found that the violence in Ecuador's prisons was caused by years of state neglect of the penitentiary system.