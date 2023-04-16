Gunmen have stormed a water park in central Mexico and killed six adults and a child, unleashing panic among those present, local authorities said.

Police "arrived at the scene where they found... three dead women, three men and a seven-year-old minor, in addition to one person seriously wounded," said a statement from City Hall in Cortazar on Saturday, the municipality where the attack took place.

The gunmen arrived at the La Palma swimming resort at 4:30 pm local time (2230 GMT) "to perpetrate the attack," the statement said.

Attackers went directly toward a group of people and opened fire, then yanked out security cameras from the site before retreating, authorities said.

According to a video posted on local news site Debate Noticias, which was taken by an eye-witness at the scene, the victims had collapsed on the floor or on the chairs where they were sitting amid thick clouds of smoke — apparently from the gunshots.

The footage also shows people running for cover from the gunfire.

The website of TV Azteca, one of Mexico's main television networks, had a video from the scene showing panic-stricken adults and children still in swimwear — including pool floats — on the scene after the shooting.

Mexican soldiers and police aided by a helicopter were searching for the attackers.