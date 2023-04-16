WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fatalities after US shooter opens fire into crowd at park
Police report an anonymous shooter targeted a crowd of hundreds of people at a Kentucky park, resulting in deaths of at least two and injuring four others.
Fatalities after US shooter opens fire into crowd at park
Gun violence in US killed 'over 10,000' so far in 2023. / AP Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
April 16, 2023

An unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night, police said.

Police were called around 9 p.m. (0100 GMT) to Chickasaw Park in Louisville, authorities said.

"Hundreds of people were in the park at the time of the shooting, when someone started shooting into the crowd, hitting at least six people," Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said.

There were no suspects in custody immediately after the shooting and police asked anyone with information to contact investigators. 

"As of right now we have no witnesses," Humphrey said.

RECOMMENDED

"This has been an unspeakable week of tragedy for our city," Mayor Craig Greenberg said at the scene Saturday night, referring to a shooting on Monday in which a gunman killed five Louisville bank employees while livestreaming the attack on Instagram. 

"On Monday, we lost five of our fellow citizens to a horrific act of workplace gun violence," Greenberg said. "And now, five days later, we're at another scene of a reckless act of gun violence."

READ MORE: Gun violence in US killed 'over 10,000' so far in 2023

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage
US lawmakers warn Nvidia chips are boosting China's military AI
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report