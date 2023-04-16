A fire swept through an apartment building in an older neighbourhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine, authorities said.

The blaze Saturday in the Al Murar area of Dubai's historic Deira neighbourhood struck a five-story apartment believed to have been shared by multiple individuals, a common practice for labourers working in the city. But the tight quarters, often subdivided by makeshift barriers of plywood, drywall or shower curtains, can become a major risk in fires.

The state-linked newspaper The National cited a statement from Dubai Civil Defense provided by the city-state's Dubai Media Office for the death toll.

On Sunday, char marks could be seen on the apartment building, home also to a grocery store, a smoke shop and other businesses on its ground floor. Yellow police crime scene tape cordoned off the building, which also still had a heavy police presence.

READ MORE: Fire engulfs 86-storey Dubai skyscraper

Investigation underway