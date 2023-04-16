WORLD
Several people shot dead during teenager birthday party in Alabama, US
At least 4 people were killed and 20 were injured at a local birthday celebration in the US state of Alabama.
Local media reported heavy police activity in the area following the shooting.
By Emir Isci
April 16, 2023

At least four people were killed and several injured in a Saturday night shooting in the US state of Alabama, police said, as multiple reports said the victims had been celebrating a teen birthday party.

Local news reports said on Sunday the shooting occurred at a Sweet 16 birthday party at a dance studio in Dadeville, a small town northeast of the state capital Montgomery, with at least 20 people shot.

"Currently there have been four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries," the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement Sunday, without stating whether a suspect has been de tained or identified.

Law enforcement agencies have not publicly confirmed any injuries or fatalities, but local media and witnesses have said several wounded people, the majority of them teens, were transported to local hospitals for medical attention.

WRBL TV channel reported that during a preliminary investigation, police and sheriff's office investigators suspected that an altercation led to the shooting at a teen's birthday party, at around 10:30 pm Saturday (0330 GMT Sunday).

Awash with guns

The United States, a country of around 330 million people, is awash with some 400 million guns, and deadly mass shootings are a regular occurrence.

Police late Saturday confirmed two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, the same city where a gunman slaughtered five people at a bank last Monday.

READ MORE: "Fatalities after US shooter opens fire into crowd at park"

SOURCE:AFP
