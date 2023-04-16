Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh will visit Saudi Arabia for the first such visit in years, according to a Palestinian source.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to Anadolu Agency, said Haniyeh will lead a high-profile delegation during the visit to the kingdom on Monday.

There was no offical confirmation yet from Riyadh.

The delegation will hold talks with Saudi officials on a number of Palestinian and regional issues as well as bilateral relations between Hamas and Saudi Arabia, the source said.

According to the source, the issue of Palestinian detainees in Saudi Arabia will top the agenda of talks between the two sides.

