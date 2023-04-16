Iran has sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison after finding them guilty of involvement in the downing of a Ukrainian airliner, the judiciary's Mizan Online website has reported.

Mizan reported on Sunday that a commander received the heaviest penalty of 10 years in prison for having defied orders in shooting down the plane.

"Given the extent of the effects and consequences of this action, the main defendant was sentenced to the maximum penalty," Mizan Online added on Sunday, without giving further details.

Nine other personnel were sentenced to between one and three years, Mizan reported.

The commander of a Tor M-1 surface-to-air missile system "fired two missiles" at the airliner "contrary to orders" and without obtaining authorisation, Mizan said.

It did not identify any of the accused.

