Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu has hailed ties with Moscow during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"We have very strong ties. They surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War era... They are very stable," he said in translated remarks broadcast on Russian TV on Sunday.

He added that Russia-China ties have "already entered a new era".

"This is my first overseas visit since taking over as China's defence minister. I specifically chose Russia for this in order to emphasise the special nature and strategic importance of our bilateral ties," Li said.

In the meeting also attended by Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin welcomed military cooperation between Russia and China.

"We are also working actively through the military departments, regularly exchange useful information, cooperate in the field of military-technical cooperation, conduct joint exercises, " Putin said.

"This is, undoubtedly, another important area that strengthens the exclusively trusting, strategic nature of our relations," he added.