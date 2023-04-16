Four Turkish soldiers were wounded in artillery and rocket attacks by PKK/YPG terrorists on bases in northern Syria, prompting a counterattack, Ankara has said.

Turkey's Defence ministry said on Sunday that the attacks were carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

The terrorists attacked Turkish bases with simultaneous mortar and multiple rocket launchers in the Operation Olive Branch and Operation Euphrates Shield zones, a ministry statement said.

The four soldiers were sent to hospital, the ministry said. "Ample response is being given to the terrorists with strong attacks on targets," it added.

The injured soldiers were rushed to the Kilis State Hospital in Türkiye.

Earlier on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said "We could never be safe while there is an armed terrorist organisation" in the north of Syria and Iraq.