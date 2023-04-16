BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Drugmaker Merck acquires Prometheus for nearly $11B
Merck's financial results were better than expected in the fourth quarter of 2022 thanks in part to strong sales of its cancer drugs, and despite a decline in its anti-Covid treatment molnupiravir.
Drugmaker Merck acquires Prometheus for nearly $11B
The transaction diversifies Merck's portfolio and will help drive its "growth well into the next decade," Merck chairman and CEO Robert Davis stated. / AP Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
April 16, 2023

Pharmaceutical giant Merck has announced the purchase of California-based biotech company Prometheus Biosciences for nearly $11 billion.

The two companies "have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, has agreed to acquire Prometheus for $200.00 per share in cash for a total equity value of approximately $10.8 billion," Merck said in a statement on Sunday.

Prometheus's share price was at $114.01 when the New York Stock Exchange closed on Friday.

The company is developing a treatment for autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, dubbed PRA023.

"The agreement with Prometheus will accelerate our growing presence in immunology where there remains substantial unmet patient need," said Merck chairman and CEO Robert Davis, according to the statement.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: US health panel endorses Merck's Covid pill

The transaction diversifies Merck's portfolio and will help drive its "growth well into the next decade," he added.

Merck's financial results were better than expected in the fourth quarter of 2022 thanks in part to strong sales of its cancer drugs, and despite a decline in its anti-Covid treatment molnupiravir.

From September to December, sales at the company, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, were $13.8 billion, up two percent year-on-year. 

READ MORE:Everything you need to know about anti-Covid pills

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election