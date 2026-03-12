For the world’s two billion Muslims, Laylat Al Qadr is considered the most sacred night of the year.

It marks the beginning of prophethood for Prophet Muhammad, when he received the first verses of the Quran through the mediation of Archangel Gabriel in 610 AD.

Associated with abundant blessings, many also believe the night worth more “than a thousand months" holds so much power that it can set the tone for the year to come.

Here’s what to know about the night worth “more than 1000 months.”