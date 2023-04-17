The African Union's Peace and Security Council has warned against external interference in the crisis in Sudan and demanded the warring parties to "swiftly embrace a peaceful solution and inclusive dialogue."

The council "strongly rejects any external interference that could complicate the situation in Sudan," it said in a statement issued after an emergency meeting on Sudan held at the African Union's headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The council urged regional countries and other stakeholders to support ongoing efforts to return the country to the transition process towards a constitutional order.

It also demanded the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to "swiftly embrace a peaceful solution and inclusive dialogue" to resolve their differences.

Clashes between Sudan's military and the paramilitary RSF continued for a second consecutive day Sunday in various parts of the capital Khartoum, particularly at or near army headquarters.

The military said they were advancing on RSF bases in Khartoum and other states.

The Central Committee of the Sudanese Doctors said in a statement that the death toll had reached 56 with 595 injured as the clashes continued.

The African Union Security Council called for "an immediate cease-fire by the two parties without conditions" in order to avoid further bloodshed.