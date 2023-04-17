Ten YPG/PKK terrorists have been “neutralised” after four Turkish soldiers were wounded in northern Syria in a military base attack, according to the Turkish defence minister.

"The struggle here will continue unabated, with dedication and tenacity. We reiterate, as usual, that this fight will go on until the last terrorist is eliminated. The struggle is still ongoing," Hulusi Akar told reporters on Monday in the central Kayseri province.

Four Turkish soldiers were injured in an attack carried out by the YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria on Sunday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry earlier said.

The wounded soldiers received medical care and their therapy is ongoing, he added.

The terrorists attacked Turkish bases with simultaneous mortar and multiple rocket launchers in the Operation Olive Branch and Operation Euphrates Shield zones.

Akar said the terrorists were “neutralised” in a retaliatory move after their attack on the Turkish military base.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralised” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.