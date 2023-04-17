Police in India's northern border state of Punjab have arrested a soldier in connection with last week's killing of four others at a military base, they said.

The killings were suspected to have been motivated by "personal enmity", district police chief Gulneet Singh Khurana told reporters on Monday.

The four were shot dead in their sleep in barracks at the Bathinda military base early on Wednesday last week.

If found guilty, the soldier faces the penalty of expulsion from the army, a court-martial and criminal prosecution in the civilian courts, the last of which could bring a life term or even a capital sentence.

In a statement, the Indian Army said that on interrogation, the soldier had "confessed to his involvement" in stealing an assault rifle and killing four colleagues.