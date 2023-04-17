A former member of India's parliament and his brother -- both gangsters-turned-politicians -- have been assassinated in front of media and police in an incident caught on live TV in the northern Uttar Pradesh state.

Ex-MP Atiq Ahmed was under the custody of police and was being taken for a medical checkup along with his brother, Khalid Azim, alias Ashraf, a former legislator.

At least two gunmen were seen firing from point-blank range while Ahmed was talking to reporters. The shocking footage that went viral shows shooters firing and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' [Hail deity Ram]. The shooters were immediately caught by the policemen.

The religious slogan has been turned by Hindu extremists and lynch mobs into a war cry while attacking minority Muslims and their mosques.

Three assailants identified as Arun Maurya, Naveen Tiwari and Sonu have surrendered to police, Times Now news website reported.

Local media reported the victims were taken to Prayagraj [formerly Allahabad], the state's capital, days ago, in a case regarding the killing of a lawyer in February.

The Hindu newspaper reported that Ahmed, a former gangster-turned-politician, faced more than 100 criminal cases and was among the first Uttar Pradesh politician booked under the Gangster Act in the late 1980s.

A court in Uttar Pradesh found Ahmed and two others guilty in a kidnapping case in March and sentenced them to life in prison.

Ahmed's death occurred days after his son, Asad Ahmed, was killed in an "encounter" with police in the state.