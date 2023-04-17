With a new landmark financial center in Istanbul, Türkiye's president has said that the metropolis could help serve to form ties between financial markets in the world.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the first phase of the Istanbul Finance Center (IFC) on Monday, Erdogan said the center of global finance was clearly shifting from West to East.

Increasing commercial competition between Asia and Europe and the geopolitical position of Türkiye creates new opportunities for Istanbul, the president noted, pointing to bustling city's position as a geographical and commercial bridge between the two continents.

The IFC is a visionary project to strengthen Türkiye's place in the world economy and to make the country a regional and financial center, Erdogan said of the project, under which massive skyscrapers and other buildings were erected on the Asian side of Istanbul for financial bodies, including the Central Bank and public lenders.