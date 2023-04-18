The US State Department has notified Congress of its approval of the sale to Türkiye of Link-16 tactical data link modernisation kits for F-16 jets, sources familiar with the matter said.

In a statement released Monday, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency confirmed that the State Department has made a determination approving the possible sale to Türkiye of defence articles and services to support upgrading its current fleet of F-16 aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of $259 million.

"The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today," said the statement.

The potential sales package includes related equipment and engineering support to upgrade the Link-16 tactical data link system of Türkiye's existing F-16 jets to the Block Upgrade-2 level, as well as Automatic Ground Collision Avoidance Systems.