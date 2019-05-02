Mother's Day is in a couple weeks, but rap star Drake gave his mom an early gift with a heartfelt speech when he won the night's top honor at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Drake picked up top artist — besting Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Post Malone and Travis Scott — in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

He looked up to the ceiling as he held the trophy, then saying: "I just want to thank my mom for her relentless effort in my life."

"I want to thank my mom for all the times you drove me to piano. All the times you drove me to basketball and hockey, that clearly didn't work out.

All the times you drove me to 'Degrassi.' No matter how long it took me to figure out what I wanted to do, you were always there to give me a ride, and now we're on one hell of ride," Drake said.

Drake, who walked into MGM Grand Garden Arena with 17 nominations, also won top male artist and Billboard 200 album for "Scorpion."

"Shout-out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week," he said of the "Game of Thrones" star who shined in last week's episode.

BTS was also having a major night. At the Billboard Awards and American Music Awards, the K-pop band had only previously won "social" awards based off their fanatic fan base, but on Wednesday BTS picked up top duo/group, besting Grammy-winning groups like Maroon 5, Imagine Dragons and Dan + Shay.

"I still can't believe we're here on this stage with so many great artists," RM said as fans screamed loudly. "We're still the same boys from six years ago, we still have the same dreams ... we still have the same thoughts. Let us keep dreaming."

Imagine Dragons did pick up top rock artist, and band leader Dan Reynolds used his speech to highlight the dangers of conversion therapy on LGBTQ youth. He earned rousing applause.

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard followed suit, telling the audience after winning top country song: "In the spirt of so much truth being spoken tonight by so many talented artists, I think we should speak some truth."

"As artists we all get to experience so many unbelievable things, but in our opinion, at the end of the day, it's all for nothing if you're not using your platform for better ... to spread love, to help those in needs, to be a light to your community," he said.