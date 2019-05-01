CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Netflix announces deal for film about Thailand’s cave boys
Netflix and SK Global Entertainment say they acquired the rights to the story from 13 Thumluang Co. Ltd, a company that Thailand's government helped establish to represent the interests of the boys and their coach.
Netflix announces deal for film about Thailand’s cave boys
Members of the Wild Boars, the soccer team that was rescued from a flooded cave, attend a public discussion in Bangkok, Thailand. / AP
By Neslihan Birtek
May 1, 2019

Netflix is joining with the production company for the movie "Crazy Rich Asians" to make a film about last July's dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach who were trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand for more than two weeks.

Thailand's Culture Ministry in March first unveiled the deal, announced as a miniseries. Deputy government spokesman Weerachon Sukoondhapatipakat was quoted then as saying that the families of the cave survivors would each be paid $94,000.

A date for the project to be released wasn't disclosed.

The boys of the Wild Boars soccer team and their coach became a centre of world attention after they became trapped in the cave on June 23 last year, with doubts they were able to find shelter from rising flood waters that poured in after unexpected rain. 

They were found by two British divers and brought out by an international crew of experienced cave divers who teamed up with Thai navy SEALs in a dangerously complicated mission that was successfully concluded on July 10.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to thank the people and organisations from Thailand and around the world who came together to perform a true miracle, by retelling our story," said Ekapol "Ake" Chanthawong, the boy's assistant coach who shared the ordeal with them. 

"We look forward to working with all involved parties to ensure our story is told accurately, so that the world can recognise, once again, the heroes that made the rescue operation a success."

RECOMMENDED

Tuesday's announcement said 13 Thumluang "has committed to donating 15 percent of the revenues derived from bringing this story to global audiences to charity organisations that focus on disaster relief."

Jon M. Chu, who helmed "Crazy Rich Asians," and Nattawut "Baz" Poonpiriya, a Thai filmmaker, will be directors on the cave project.

"We are immensely proud to be able to support the retelling of the incredible story of the Tham Luang cave rescue," Erika North, director of International Originals at Netflix, said in a statement. 

"The story combines so many unique local and universal themes which connected people from all walks of life, from all around the world. Thailand is a very important country for Netflix and we are looking forward to bringing this inspiring local but globally resonant story of overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds to life, once again, for global audiences."

The rescue was a rare bit of feel-good news from Thailand, which has been mired in political conflict and heavy-handed military rule for more than a decade. 

The cave rescue also allowed the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who had seized power in a 2014 military coup, to share in some glory.

An independent film about the adventure, "The Cave," was shot soon after the rescue and is supposed to be released later this year.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia