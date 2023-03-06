Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed a sphinx statue "with a smiley face and two dimples" near the Hathor Temple, one of the country's best preserved ancient sites, the tourism and antiquities ministry has announced.

The artifacts were found in the temple of Dendera in Qena Province, 450 kilometers south of the capital of Cairo, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Archaeologists believe the statue's smiling features may belong to the Roman emperor Claudius, who extended Rome's rule into North Africa between 41 and 54 AD, the ministry said.

It said archaeologists will conduct more studies on the markings on the stone slab, which could reveal more information to the statue’s identity and the area.

The statue is much smaller than the towering, well-known Sphinx in the Pyramids of Giza complex, which is 20 meters high.

The archaeologists also found a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions.

Hathor Temple, about 500 kilometres south of the capital Cairo, was home to the Dendera Zodiac, a celestial map, which has been displayed at the Louvre in Paris since 1922, more than a century after Frenchman Sebastien Louis Saulnier had blasted it out of the temple. Egypt wants it back.

