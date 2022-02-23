Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has declared his country's readiness to supply natural gas to the world, including Europe.

Raisi said that Iran, as one of the world’s biggest holders of natural gas reserves, has the capacity to supply it to the world and called on the international community to support initiatives aimed at ensuring the security of the global energy market.

He was addressing the sixth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Qatar’s capital Doha on Tuesday.

This is Raisi's fourth foreign trip since assuming office last August and his first visit to Qatar.

Raisi said his country has been able to boost its natural gas production and carry out significant projects in the oil and gas sectors by banking on domestic expertise and resources.

He said sanctions imposed by "hegemonic powers,” an oblique reference to the US, against "free nations" were "no longer effective," urging closer cooperation among gas exporting countries to bypass sanctions.

Meanwhile, Iran's Oil Minister Javad Oji in his remarks echoed Raisi, saying Iran has repeatedly stated that it has the "necessary capacity" to supply gas to neighbouring countries and even Europe.

