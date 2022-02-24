CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Kennel hit by space rock, meteorite sold in disappointing auction
As all eyes were on a chunk of Martian rock that was expected to sell for $500,000 to $800,000 at Christie's auction, but it failed to find a buyer.
Kennel hit by space rock, meteorite sold in disappointing auction
A bidder paid $189,000 for a chunk of lunar rock that was discovered in Morocco in 2007, below pre-sale estimates of up to $300,000. / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 24, 2022

A Christie's auction of rare meteorites has sold a rock from space that narrowly missed a German Shepherd when it smashed into his kennel in Costa Rica.

But the offer of the third-largest piece of Mars on Earth failed to make an impact at the auction house's annual sale of unusual meteorites.

The buyer paid $21,420 for the three-by-1.5 inch (eight-by-four centimetre) carbonaceous chondrite stone on Wednesday that landed in the garden of dog Roky's owner's home in Aguas Zarcas in April 2019.

The wood and tin doghouse itself, complete with a seven-inch hole marking where the meteorite punctured the roof, sold separately for $44,100, Christie's said.

That was much less than the pre-sale estimate of between $200,000 and $300,000.

RECOMMENDED

Disappointing auction

A bidder paid $189,000 for a chunk of lunar rock that was discovered in Morocco in 2007, below pre-sale estimates of up to $300,000.

Another slice of the Moon — found in the Sahara desert in Mauritania — fetched $69,300 during the two-week online sale that ended on Wednesday.

It was a disappointing auction for Mars, though. 

The 9.1 kg Martian rock had been priced at between $500,000 and $800,000 but failed to find a buyer.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices