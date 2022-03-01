Disney and Sony Pictures have suspended the release of their films in theatres in Russia after Moscow's assault on Ukraine.

The companies on Monday announced their decision, which included the upcoming titles "Turning Red" from Pixar and "Morbius" from Sony Pictures, separately.

"Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia," Disney said in a statement.

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation," the US entertainment giant added.

Sony Pictures also said it would pause its planned theatrical releases in Russia due to "the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region," the company said in a statement.

READ MORE: ICC to open probe into 'war crimes' in Ukraine