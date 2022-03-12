CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Burberry returns to live fashion shows after two years
The British luxury label returned to live fashion shows after two years of pandemic-induced absence on with Italy's Riccardo Tisci taking over a church in central London.
Burberry returns to live fashion shows after two years
The brand's classic check print in camel, red and black appeared on pleated dresses and skirts, while Tisci used Burberry's equestrian knight design and oak leaf crest as prints or embellishments. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 12, 2022

British luxury label Burberry has returned to the London catwalk with its first in-person fashion show in two years, presenting menswear and womenswear collections that celebrated British culture. 

Following digital presentations in past seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci said on Friday he mixed different vibes for the autumn/winter 2022 lines, playing with the brand's classic camel trench looks.

"It was important for me to explore what it means to belong, how our roots influence our identity and how the power of community and togetherness is what truly brings meaning to the world," he said in a statement, also paying homage to London.

"The collection embodies an intangible essence that is Britishness, a unique fusion of honouring the beauty of the past, whilst also remaining focused on the future with thankfulness, hope and love."

READ MORE: Catwalk shows to return for London Fashion Week

Models wore trench coats with chain details, country-style outerwear, bodysuits, detailed checked skirts and twin sets paired with tight high platform boots. 

RECOMMENDED

The brand's classic check print in camel, red and black appeared on pleated dresses and skirts, while Tisci usedBurberry's equestrian knight design and oak leaf crest as prints or embellishments.

For the evening, he reimagined a trench coat as a strapless gown, offered frocks trimmed with feathers and black velvet shirts worn with long skirts and tuxedo jackets. Shiny metallics decorated some designs.

READ MORE:Burberry to stop using fur and burning unsold goods

Menswear featured puffer, aviator and tailored jackets, high-waisted trousers with corset-like laces, rugby shirts and jumpers with embellishments.

Some outfits had off-the-shoulder panels - in faux-fur, shearling or rib-knit. Accessories included baseball caps.

Explore
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report