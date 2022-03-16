Since Russia launched its attacks of his country, Ukrainian director Valentyn Vasyanovych has turned to what he knows best to join the conflict effort – his camera.

Together with his producer Vladimir Yatsenko, the 50-year-old director whose films have looked at the conflict and its aftermath, says he is documenting what is happening on the ground in Kiev.

Their footage includes people, young and old, being evacuated from Irpin, crossing a destroyed bridge in the town hit by shelling.

"I am much better at handling a camera than a weapon... I can learn things, I can film, I can create images, I can simply watch and gain understanding," Vasyanovych told Reuters.

"I will figure out later what can be made of this footage, what can be created from all that is happening here... I’d rather take pictures than use weapons."

Like others, Vasyanovych said he had a gun and had undertaken some training before Russia launched what it calls a "special operation" in Ukraine last month.

"I had a feeling that a situation like this may arise, that Kiev may be attacked," he said.

"When it becomes necessary, all of us will have to use guns against the Russian occupiers."

