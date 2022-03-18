A particularly prized copy of the first-ever Marvel comic book has fetched more than $2.4 million in an online auction.

New York-based auctioneer ComicConnect sold the book on Thursday night for a bit under $2,427,800.

Known as the Marvel Comics #1 “pay copy,” it's “arguably one of the top three comic books in the world of comics collecting,” said auctioneer and chief operating officer Vincent Zurzolo on Friday.

The buyer's name has not been disclosed. He is “an extremely passionate comic book collector and investor” who also collects other items, Zurzolo said.

Published in 1939, Marvel Comics #1 introduced characters including Sub-Mariner and the original Human Torch, a precursor of the character of the same name that was later a member of Marvel's Fantastic Four.

The book launched what became the Marvel universe of comics, movies, TV shows, and video games.

