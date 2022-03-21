CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Duzyatan wins 'best actor' award in UK
The producer of 'Resurrection Ertugrul', Kemal Tekden, was awarded the "best producer" award, while RGB production, owned by producer Umit Sonmez, was given the "organisation" award.
Turkish Duzyatan wins 'best actor' award in UK
The British life magazine SleekAsian organised an honorary dinner for the Ertugrul star, presenting him with the "best actor" award in a ceremony. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
March 21, 2022

Engin Altan Duzyatan, the main character in the Turkish TV series "Resurrection Ertugrul (Dirilis Ertugrul)", has won the "best actor" award from a UK-based magazine. 

The British life magazine SleekAsian organised an honorary dinner on Sunday for the Ertugrul star, presenting him with the "best actor" award in a ceremony held by Pakistani-British society at the Royal Regency Hall in the capital London.

Duzyatan expressed his satisfaction with the interest shown, saying: "It was really enjoyable. They prepared a nice organisation."

Qurban Hussain and Wajid Khan from the British Parliament's House of Lords, the opposition Labor Party's Imran Hussain, former member of the European Parliament Sajjad Karim and Türkiye's Consul General in London Bekir Utku Atahan also attended the dinner.

The producer of the series, Kemal Tekden, was awarded the "best producer" award, while RGB production, owned by producer Umit Sonmez, was given the "organisation" award.

RECOMMENDED

Often described as the Turkish Game of Thrones, the series is woven around 13th century Anatolia and tells the story prior to the establishment of the Ottoman Empire. 

It illustrates the struggle of Ertugrul Gazi, father of the Ottoman Empire's founder.

READ MORE:'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan Duzyatan is back in new historic drama

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez meets US envoy
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote