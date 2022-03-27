CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'Stolen goods': African mask sells for $4.6M in France amid protests
Despite the auctioneer of the carved mask claiming its sale is legal, Gabonese protesters have demanded the "colonial ill-gotten gain" be returned to its original owners.
'Stolen goods': African mask sells for $4.6M in France amid protests
With added costs and fees, the total paid by the successful bidder for the Fang mask was $5.76 million, close to a record for such an item. / AFP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
March 27, 2022

A carved mask from Central Africa, dating from the 19th century, has been sold in France for $4.6 million, despite Gabonese protesters in the auction house calling for the item's "'restitution".

"It's a case of receiving stolen goods," a man describing himself as a member of the Gabonese community in Montpellier exclaimed from the back of the auction room, surrounded by half a dozen compatriots on Saturday.

"We'll file a complaint. Our ancestors, my ancestors, from the Fang community, we will recover this object", the protester added, describing the mask as a "colonial ill-gotten gain".

The rare wooden "Ngil" mask, used in ceremonies by the Fang ethnic people of Gabon, smashed its estimate of $330,000 - $430,000 at the auction in the southern French city of Montpellier.

Auctioneer Jean-Christophe Giuseppi said the auction was "entirely legal", as far as he was aware.

READ MORE: France to return art looted from Benin after colonisation

RECOMMENDED

Fang masks

Accompanied by security guards, the demonstrators left the auction hall calmly, but continued their protest against the sale of African works of art.

Saturday's auction also included a Congolese chair which sold for $48,300.

With added costs and fees, the total paid by the successful bidder for the Fang mask was $5.76 million, close to a record for such an item.

In 2006, a similar Fang mask brought in $6.48 million at a Paris auction.

READ MORE: Should France return ‘stolen’ African art? One activist thinks so

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China