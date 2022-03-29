Actor Will Smith has issued an apology to comedian Chris Rock, the Oscars academy and viewers at home, a day after slapping Rock on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards, saying he was "out of line" and that his actions are "not indicative of the man I want to be."

The fallout of Sunday's show continued on Monday as the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Smith's onstage assault and said it would launch an inquiry into it.

Later in the day, Smith gave a stronger apology than he did in his best actor acceptance speech, which notably didn't include apologising to Rock.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," said Smith. "My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris."

"I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Smith added apologies to the film academy, producers of the telecast, attendees, viewers and the Williams family. Smith was honoured for his role as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena.

"I am a work in progress," added Smith.

Probe

Earlier on Monday, the Academy said it launched a "formal review" of the shocking moment when Smith slapped Rock.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," the Academy said in a statement to the AFP news agency.

"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

Smith –– who went on to win the best actor award –– marched onto the stage during a show broadcast live around the world and hit Rock over a joke about the star's wife, in an incident that overshadowed the glitzy ceremony.

Celebrities from Tinseltown and beyond reacted with shock and stunned amazement to Smith's outburst, with some defending him and others condemning his "toxic masculinity."

'He could have killed him'

The 94th Academy Awards was in its final hour when actor and comedian Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, starring in "G.I. Jane 2" –– apparently poking fun at her shaved head.