Sunday, April 3, 2022

Satellite images show 45-foot-long trench at grave site in Bucha – Maxar

Satellite images of the Ukrainian town of Bucha show an approximately 45-foot-long trench dug into the grounds of a church where a mass grave has been identified, a private US company has said.

The images, captured on March 31, followed previous imagery from March 10 that show signs of excavation on the grounds of the Church of St. Andrew and Pyervozvannoho All Saints, Maxar Technologies said.

Reuters news agency could not immediately verify the images

Global outrage at 'war crimes' after civilians killed in Ukraine

Global outrage at accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine mounted as the discovery of mass graves and "executed" civilians near Kiev prompted vows of action at the International Criminal Court.

Britain, France, Germany, the United States, NATO and the United Nations all voiced horror at the reports of civilians being murdered in Bucha, northwest of Kiev.

Ukrainian prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova said 410 civilian bodies were recovered from areas around Kiev recently retaken from Russian forces.

Ukraine's Zelenskiyy says new Russia sanctions are not enough

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy has said that the West would impose a new package of sanctions on Russia over the killing of civilians in Bucha and other Ukrainian cities, but he said that was not enough of a punishment.

He said that hundreds of people had been killed in Bucha and other cities, including civilians who had been shot.

Russia has denied allegations that it troops killed civilians in Bucha.

One killed, 14 injured in strike on south Ukraine city: governor

One person died and 14 were injured after a Russian strike on the south Ukraine city of Mykolaiv, the local governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

"On the shelling of the city: 14 people were taken to hospital," Kim said, adding that a 15-year-old was among the injured with wounds of "moderate severity" and will be operated on. "One person died, could not be rescued," Kim said. He added that there are dead and wounded in Ochakiv, a city on the Black Sea.

Kiev has said that Russia has redirected its offensive to focus on the south and east of Ukraine after retreating from areas around the capital.

Red Cross trying to reach civilians trapped in besieged Mariupol

The International Red Cross said one of its teams was trying to reach Ukraine's city of Mariupol, where thousands of people are trapped, facing daily Russian bombardment.

The United Nations also said that since the Russian attack on February 24, 1,417 civilians have been killed and 2,038 injured in Ukraine, but the real toll is much higher.

International Committee of the Red Cross spokesperson Sam Smith told Anadolu Agency: "An ICRC team left Zaporizhzhia (northwest of Mariupol) on Saturday."

Ukraine says Russia shells Kharkiv, reports casualties

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's second city Kharkiv, killing and injuring a number of people, the region's governor said.

"In the evening, the occupiers shelled the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv," Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. As of this time, there are 23 casualties, including children. The figures are being established."

Zelenskyy accuses Russian forces of committing 'genocide'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of committing genocide and attempting to eliminate the "whole nation" of Ukraine, a day after the discovery of mass graves and apparently executed civilians near Kiev.

"This is genocide. The elimination of the whole nation and the people," Zelenskyy told the CBS programme Face the Nation, according to a transcript provided by the network.

"We are the citizens of Ukraine. We have more than 100 nationalities. This is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities," Zelenskyy said amid a chorus of international outrage over the behaviour of Russian troops in Ukraine.

Russian military denies killing civilians in Bucha

Russia's defence ministry said its forces did not kill civilians in Bucha, a town outside Ukraine's capital Kiev recently retaken by Ukrainian forces from Moscow's troops.

"During the time this settlement was under the control of Russian armed forces, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions," the ministry said.

Photo and video of corpses strewn across the streets of Bucha were "another production of the Kiev regime for the Western media," it added.

US, NATO express shock over civilian killings in Ukraine

US and NATO leaders voiced shock and horror Sunday at new evidence of atrocities against civilians in Ukraine, and warned that Russian troop movements away from Kiev did not signal a withdrawal or end to the violence.

Evidence of possible civilian killings around Kiev has emerged as the Russian army has pulled back from the capital in the face of ferocious resistance from Ukrainian forces.

AFP reporters saw at least 20 bodies, all in civilian clothing, strewn across a single street in the town of Bucha on Friday. One had his hands tied behind his back with a white cloth, and his Ukrainian passport left open beside his body.

Over half a million people have returned to Ukraine: official

More than half a million people have returned to Ukraine since the start of Russia's offensive in February, the Ukrainian interior ministry said.

"During the past week, 144,000 people left Ukraine and 88,000 arrived. In total... around 537,000 of our compatriots have returned to Ukraine," the ministry said, citing data from the national border service.

US fully backs sending Ukraine weapons, aid

White House chief of staff Ron Klain says the US remains fully committed to providing a full range of economic and military support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, which he describes as “far from over.”

Klain credits Ukrainians for fighting off Russian troops in the northern part of Ukraine and says the US and its allies are sending weapons into the country “almost every single day.”

But he also tells ABC’s “This Week” that there are signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is redeploying Russian troops to the eastern part of Ukraine.

Italy party chief wants Russia energy embargo

The head of Italy’s Democratic Party called for a full oil and gas embargo in reaction to images emerging of atrocities against civilians by Russian soldiers retreating from the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

“How many #Buca before we move to a full oil and gas Russia embargo,” Enrico Letta wrote on Twitter Sunday. “Time is over.”

Italy gets 40 percent of its natural gas from Russia and officials have said it would take three years to make the transition to other sources.

Russia pulls back from Ukraine's north

The Ukrainian military said Russian troops have completed their pullback from the country’s north.

The military’s General Staff said that Russian units have withdrawn from areas in the country’s north to neighbouring Belarus, which served as a staging ground for the Russian offensive.

The Ukrainian military said its airborne forces have taken full control of the town of Pripyat just outside the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the section of the border with Belarus. It posted a picture of the Ukrainian soldier putting up the country’s flag with a shelter containing the Chernobyl reactor that exploded in 1986 seen in the background.

Russia says it hits oil refinery, fuel depots near Ukraine's Odessa

The Russian armed forces hit an oil refinery and fuel depots near the port city of Odessa in southern Ukraine, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"This morning, an oil refinery and three fuel and lubricants depots providing fuel to the Ukrainian army in the Nikolaev direction were destroyed near Odessa with high -precision sea and air-launched missiles," Igor Konashenkov, a Defence Ministry spokesperson, told journalists.

Blinken: Images of dead in Ukrainian town of Bucha a 'punch in gut'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the sight of multiple civilian bodies strewn along the streets of Bucha in Ukraine is "punch to the gut."

"You can't help but see these images as a punch to the gut," Blinken told CNN a day after horrific footage was widely aired of the town retaken from Russian forces.

"This is the reality of what's going on every single day as long as Russia's brutality against Ukraine continues," Blinken said.

Kremlin hopes peace negotiators can find a deal

Russia will achieve all of the aims of its "special military operation" in Ukraine and hopes that Moscow and Kiev can ultimately sign some sort of peace deal, the Kremlin said, Inferfax news agency reported.

HRW accuses Russian forces of ‘apparent war crimes’

A leading rights group said it had documented what it described as "apparent war crimes" committed by Russian military forces against civilians in Ukraine.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a statement saying it had found "several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations" in Russian-controlled regions such as Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kiev.

The statement, published in Warsaw, came one day after dead civilians were found lying scattered through the streets of the Ukrainian country town of Bucha, three days after the Russian army pulled back after a month-long occupation of the area 30 km (20 miles) northwest of Kiev.

Ukraine Mykolaiv Black Sea port hit in rocket attack- Interior Ministry

Several Russian rockets have hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Mykolaiv, Anton Gerashchenko, an aide to the country's interior ministry, said.

Gerashchenko said in a social media post that local authorities had reported the attack.

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine's southern ports including Odessa, Mykolaiv and Mariupol as they try to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and establish a land corridor from Russia to Crimea, the peninsula Russia annexed in 2014.

Berlin condemns Bucha ‘war crime’, wants more Russia sanctions

Germany condemned the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as a "terrible war crime" and called for fresh EU sanctions against Russia.

"This terrible war crime cannot go unanswered," Robert Habeck, vice chancellor and economy minister, told German newspaper Bild the day after the bodies of nearly 300 civilians were found in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew, local Ukrainian officials said.

"I think that a strengthening of sanctions is called for. That's what we are preparing with our EU partners," Habeck added.

Russia will ask for rouble payments for other goods - Kremlin

Russia will ask for rouble payments for other exports and the West's sanctions have accelerated the erosion of confidence in the US dollar and the euro, the Kremlin said.

"I have no doubt that it will in the future be extended to new groups of goods," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Russia's demand for rouble payments for gas, the RIA news agency reported.

Ukraine: Killing of civilians in Bucha a 'deliberate massacre'