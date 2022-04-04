Industry watchers had tipped pop superstars as the likely big winners at Grammys - but jazzman Jon Batiste instead was crowned king, taking home five awards including the prestigious Album of the Year prize.

At the star-studded gala, held for the first time in Las Vegas, Silk Sonic - the 70s revival project of Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak - won all four of their potential prizes, including both Record and Song of The Year for their single "Leave The Door Open."

Olivia Rodrigo didn't win as many awards as predicted - but the Filipino-American pop phenom did scoop the coveted prize for Best New Artist, and two trophies in the pop category.

That meant the winners of all four top Grammys were people of color - a milestone for the Recording Academy, which for years has faced criticism that it disproportionately honoured white men.

The night was heavy on performances but also held a number of somber moments - most notably when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a pre-taped plea for support.

Bieber, Eilish, Lil Nas X shut out

Despite being among the night's most nominated artists, pop juggernauts Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Lil Nas X were shut out completely.

But they all staged impressive performances: Eilish belted out "Happier Than Ever" in a lightning-backed downpour, Bieber delivered a crooned-up version of "Peaches."

Rodrigo also gave an impressive rendition of her viral teen breakup hit "drivers license," showcasing her impressive vocals against a set mimicking a gloomy night in suburbia.

"This is my biggest dream come true," the 19-year-old said as she accepted the gramophone for Best New Artist.

Big winner Batiste also performed, showcasing his elasticity as an artist by starting at the piano for a classical piece before transitioning to a rhythmic dance number.