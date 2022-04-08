The motion picture academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

The move on Friday comes after a meeting of the academy's Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith's actions.

In a statement, the academy called Smith's actions “unacceptable and harmful,” while also apologising for its handling of the situation and allowing Smith to stay and accept his best actor award.

“During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry,” the academy said.

“This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short – unprepared for the unprecedented.”

