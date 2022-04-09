A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga's dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs has been mistakenly released from a US jail and is being sought.

James Howard Jackson was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from Los Angeles County's jail on Wednesday “due to a clerical error," the county Sheriff's Department said on Friday.

Jackson already had been charged in the attack and had pleaded not guilty when the county district attorney's office filed a superceding indictment on Tuesday charging him with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The move was done “to speed up the legal process" and Jackson was arraigned on Wednesday under a new case number, the DA's office said in a statement.

“Mr Jackson was subsequently released from custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. We are unsure as to why they did so," the statement said.

The sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau is working on finding him, the county Sheriff's Department said.

Police urged to rectify error