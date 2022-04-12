Universal's publishing arm will represent Elvis Presley's song catalogue, according to the terms of a new deal announced by the company and Authentic Brands Group, an intellectual property management outfit.

Tuesday's announcement of the agreement comes just months before the June release of Baz Luhrmann's anticipated biopic "Elvis," starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

The companies did not provide the financial terms of the deal, which builds on a pre-existing relationship between them.

The rights to Elvis' catalogue is currently owned by Authentic Brands Group, whose portfolio includes celebrity brands such as Marilyn Monroe and Muhammad Ali.

Widely acclaimed as the best-selling solo music artist of all time, Presley has sold more than 500 million records and holds the distinction for most songs charting on Billboard's Top 40 with 114 hits.