A mysterious leaden sarcophagus has been discovered in the bowels of Paris' Notre Dame cathedral after it was devastated by a fire, and it will soon be opened and its secrets revealed.

The announcement came from French archaeologists on Thursday, just a day before the third anniversary of the inferno that engulfed the 12th century Gothic landmark, leading to a massive reconstruction project.

During preparatory work to rebuild the church's ancient spire last month, workers found the sarcophagus buried 20 metres (65 feet) underground, lying among the brick pipes of a 19th century heating system.

But it is believed to be much older, possibly from the 14th century.

Scientists have already peeked into the well-preserved sarcophagus using an endoscopic camera, revealing the upper part of a skeleton, a pillow of leaves, fabric and as-yet unidentified objects.

The sarcophagus was extracted from the cathedral on Tuesday, France's INRAP national archaeological research institute said during a press conference.

It is currently being held in a secure location and will be sent "very soon" to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in the southwestern city of Toulouse.

