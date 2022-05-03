Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has evoked American history at the annual Met Gala by donning the sparkling gold gown that Marilyn Monroe wore six decades ago when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy with "Happy birthday, Mr. President."

Kardashian, her blonde hair in a tight bun, walked gingerly in the close-fitting dress as boyfriend and comedian Pete Davidson held her hand on the red carpet on Monday. Davidson chose a black suit and sunglasses.

The star of "The Kardashians" said she lost 16 pounds in three weeks so she could wear the iconic dress that Monroe sported in 1962.

"It was such a challenge," Kardashian said. "It was like a role. I was determined to fit this."

Known for celebrities in over-the-top outfits, the Met Gala returned to its traditional date of the first Monday in May, just eight months after 2021's pandemic-delayed event in September.

The event, a fundraiser for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, has been dubbed the Oscars of the East Coast. This year's A-list guests were told to dress in "gilded glamour."

READ MORE:Kim Kardashian named in international art smuggling row

The American spirit

Blake Lively, a Met Gala co-chair along with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, arrived in a glittering bronze-colored Versace dress influenced by New York's Grand Central Terminal, the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building.