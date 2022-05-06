The Bob Dylan Center, the museum and archive celebrating the Nobel laureate's work, will be opened this week in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The centre, set to open to the public on May 10, offers an immersive film experience, performance space, a studio where visitors can play producer and “mix” different elements of instrumentation in Dylan's songs and a curated tour where people can take a musical journey through the stages of his career.

The archive has more than 100,000 items, many accessed only by scholars through appointment.

It's certainly unusual for a living figure - Dylan is due to turn 81 on May 24 - to have a museum devoted to him, but such is the shadow he has cast over popular music since his emergence in the early 1960s. He's still working, performing onstage in a show devoted primarily to his most recent material.

Museum creators said they wanted to build an experience both for casual visitors who might not know much of Dylan's work and for the truly fanatical - the skimmers, the swimmers and the divers, said designer Alan Maskin of the firm Olson Kundig.

The museum hopes to celebrate the creative process in general and at opening will have an exhibit of the work of photographer Jerry Schatzberg, whose 1965 image of Dylan is emblazoned on the building's three-story facade.

Since Dylan's still creating, “we're going to continue to play catch-up” with him, Steven Jenkins, the centre's director, said.

