Saturday, May 7, 2022

UK pledges additional $1.6B military aid to Ukraine

Britain said it would provide a further 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in military support and aid to Ukraine, making the pledge ahead of a planned video call by Group of Seven leaders with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The new pledge almost doubles Britain's previous spending commitments on Ukraine and the government said this is the highest rate of spending on a conflict since the invasions in Iraq and Afghanistan, although it did not give details of this calculation.

"Putin's brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine—it is also threatening peace and security across Europe," Johnson said in a statement.

'All women, children, elderly' evacuated from Azovstal: Kiev

Ukraine has said that all women, children and elderly civilians were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in the destroyed port city of Mariupol, where Ukrainian forces are holding out against Russian troops.

"The President's order has been carried out: all women, children and the elderly have been evacuated from Azovstal. This part of the Mariupol humanitarian mission has been completed," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media.

The Azovstal steel mill is the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the devastated port city and its fate has taken on a symbolic value in the broader battle since Russia's incursion.

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

The US Central Intelligence Agency sees no indications that Russia is preparing to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict, CIA director Bill Burns has said.

"We don't see, as an intelligence community, practical evidence at this point of Russian planning for the deployment or even potential use of tactical nuclear weapons," Burns said. "Given the kind of saber rattling that ... we've heard from the Russian leadership, we can't take lightly those possibilities," Burns told a conference hosted by the Financial Times.

"So we stay very sharply focused as an intelligence service ... on those impossibilities at a moment when the stakes are very high for Russia," he said.

WHO stands with Ukraine, documents 200 attacks on health facilities

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has told Ukrainians from Kiev that the WHO stood by them in their conflict with Russia.

"My message to all the people of Ukraine is this," he said, speaking from the government media centre in the capital. "WHO stands by you."

WHO Emergencies Director Mike Ryan told the same news conference that the WHO had already documented 200 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine, and would pass its findings on to those who could assess whether crimes had been committed.

US directly involved in Ukraine fighting: Russian lawmaker

Russia's most senior lawmaker has accused Washington of coordinating military operations in Ukraine, which he said amounted to direct US involvement in military action against Russia.

"Washington is essentially coordinating and developing military operations, thereby directly participating in military actions against our country," Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament, the Duma, is a prominent advocate of Moscow's "special operation" in Ukraine.

Shelling destroys museum dedicated to famous Ukrainian philosopher - regional governor

Russian shelling hit a museum dedicated to the philosopher and poet Hryhoriy Skovoroda in the Ukrainian village of Skovorodynivka, causing a fire that destroyed the building, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Sinegubov has said.

The overnight shelling hit the roof of the Hryhoriy Skovoroda Literary Memorial Museum, injuring a 35-year-old custodian, but the most valuable items had been moved earlier to a safer place, Sinegubov said in a post on social media.

"The premises were practically all destroyed," he said.

Missiles hit Ukraine's coastal city of Odesa

Several missiles hit the southern Ukrainian port city of Odesa, the regional administration's spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk said in televised remarks.

Bratchuk said the strikes hit the city after targets in the surrounding Odesa region had been hit by four missiles earlier in the day.

He did not give further detail about the new strikes, saying that the facts were still being established.

Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia's V-Day

Ukrainian troops solidified their positions around the nation’s second-largest city as Russian forces delivered more punishing attacks on an embattled steelworks in a bid to complete their conquest of the southern port of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations.

As Monday's holiday commemorating the Soviet Union’s World War II victory over Nazi Germany approached, cities across Ukraine prepared for an expected increase in Russian attacks.

Officials urged residents numbed by more than 10 weeks of fighting to heed air raid warnings. “These symbolic dates are to the Russian aggressor like red to a bull,” Ukraine’s first deputy interior minister, Yevhen Yenin, said.

ICRC official sees hope for more Mariupol evacuations

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) hopes the successful evacuation of civilians from a besieged steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will pave the way for more people to get out of the complex, a senior ICRC official said.

"Experience shows that a successful action helps further evacuations because now both sides have seen that it works. We hope that we can now build on this minimum of trust," Dominik Stillhart, the ICRC's director of operations, told Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung in an interview.

Russia says it destroyed US and European equipment in Ukraine's Kharkiv region