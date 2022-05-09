The New York Times has won three Pulitzer Prizes and was named as a finalist five more times, while its rival the Washington Post took the public service award and the Reuters news agency claimed the prize for feature photography.

The journalists of Ukraine were also awarded a special citation on Monday for coverage of the Russian offensive, as the Pulitzer board paid homage to the 12 journalists who have been killed covering the Ukraine conflict this year.

The annual Pulitzers are the most prestigious awards in US journalism, with special attention often paid to the public service award.

This year that award went to the Washington Post for its coverage of the siege of the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump, when a violent mob disrupted the congressional count of electoral votes that unseated Trump and officially made Joe Biden president.

The Washington Post won "for its compellingly told and vividly presented account of the assault on Washington on January 6, 2021, providing the public with a thorough and unflinching understanding of one of the nation's darkest days," Pulitzer Prize Administrator Marjorie Miller announced.

The events of that day also resulted in a breaking news photography Pulitzer for a team of photographers from Getty Images.

Photos of India's Covid toll

In feature photography, a team of Reuters photographers including the late Danish Siddiqui, who was killed last July while on assignment covering the war in Afghanistan, won the Pulitzer for coverage of the coronavirus pandemic's toll in India.

Reuters, which was also named as a feature photography finalist for images of climate change around the world, won for "images of Covid's toll in India that balanced intimacy and devastation," Miller said.

Besides Siddiqui, the Reuters photographers honoured were Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave.

"A world largely preoccupied with its own suffering was jolted awake to the scale of India's outbreak after Reuters photographers documented it," Reuters editor-in-chief Alessandra Galloni said in a statement.

"To have Danish's incredible work honored in this way is a tribute to the enduring mark he has left on the world of photojournalism," Galloni said of Siddiqui, who was also part of the Reuters photography team to win the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography for documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis.