The summer movie season is off to a blockbuster start thanks to “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness."

The superhero extravaganza grossed an estimated $185 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in US and Canadian theatres, the Walt Disney Co. said on Sunday.

It is the biggest opener of the year—ahead of “The Batman’s” $134 million—and the sixth biggest of all time globally. It more than doubled the opening of the first “Doctor Strange,” which opened to $85 million in 2016.

And it is also the second biggest of the pandemic—behind “Spider-Man: Far From Home’s” $260.1 million—reaffirming the dominance of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe after a pandemic-battered year for the franchise.

Internationally, it is doing even better with an estimated $265 million since opening on Wednesday. In total, “Doctor Strange 2” has already made $450 million.

Summer blockbuster

Spider-Man is at least partially to thank for the massive debut.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s powerful sorcerer appeared prominently in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which has become the third biggest movie of all time since opening in December.