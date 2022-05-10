Andy Warhol's “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” sold for a cool $195 million on Monday, making the iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a US artist ever sold at auction.

It is the most expensive piece from the 20th century ever auctioned, according to Christie’s auction house in New York, where the sale took place by an unnamed buyer on Monday night.

“It’s an amazing price,” said Alex Rotter, chairman of Christie’s 20th and 21st century art department. “Let it sink in, it’s quite something.”

“This is where we wanted to be, clearly,” said Guillaume Cerutti, CEO of Christie’s. “It proves we are in a very resilient art market.”

When the auction was announced earlier this year, they estimated it could go for as much as $200 million.