Greek composer Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassiou, known internationally as Vangelis, has died at the age of 79 in a hospital in Paris.

He passed away late on Tuesday, a law firm representing him announced.

According to several Greek media outlets, Vangelis died of the coronavirus in France where he lived part-time, as well as in London and Athens.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his condolences on Thursday in a tweet, saying “Vangelis Papathanassiou is no longer among us.”

Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni said in a statement that his music moved people of different backgrounds, nationalities and cultures.

"Like an Odysseus, his second given name, he started off from Greece with the groups Forminx and Aphrodite's Child and travelled through the entire planet with his compositions.”

A pioneer of electronic sound

Born on March 29, 1943 in the Greek coastal town of Agria near Volos, Vangelis started showing an interest in music at the age of four and gave his first public performance at the age of six.