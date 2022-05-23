Libyan author Mohamed Alnaas has become the youngest winner of the prestigious International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his debut novel, "Bread on Uncle Milad's Table".

Alnaas, 31, will receive $50,000 and funds will also be provided to translate his book into English, organisers said on their website on Sunday.

The prize, along with a further $50,000 divided between five other shortlisted novelists, is publicly funded by Abu Dhabi, one of seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates.

Published by Rashm, with support from the Libyan Arete Foundation, the winning novel explores gender roles in a Libyan village.

Born in 1991, Alnaas published a short story collection, "Blue Blood", in 2020, but "Bread on Uncle Milad's Table" is his first novel.