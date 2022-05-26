Actor Ray Liotta, who starred in Martin Scorsese's gangster classic "Goodfellas," has died in the Dominican Republic at the age of 67.

Liotta, whose blistering turn as real-life mobster Henry Hill in Scorsese's crime masterpiece won universal admiration, was shooting a new film in the country when he died, a spokesman for the Dominican Republic's General Direction of Cinema said on Thursday.

"We understand that he was accompanied by his wife and that the wife asks that you please respect her grief," the spokesman said.

Trade media in the US, including Deadline and Variety, also reported his death.

His most iconic role