Swedish director Ruben Ostlund has captured the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or top prize for the second time in five years with "Triangle of Sadness", a biting, viciously funny social satire.

The Cannes Film Festival kicked into full swing for its 75th anniversary edition on Saturday, returning to its traditional calendar following two years of pandemic disruptions.

The satirical film was co-produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT). In addition to Türkiye, other co-producer countries were Sweden, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Greece.

Using Ostlund's now cult cringe-inducing style, "Triangle of Sadness" places models and the ultra-rich on a cruise ship, only to find their status suddenly undermined by unexpected events.

"We had one goal to really try to make an exciting film for the audience and bring thought-provoking content," he said as he accepted the statuette at a gala ceremony on the French Riviera.

"To entertain them, ask themselves questions, to go out after the screening and have something to talk about."

"Close" by Lukas Dhont and "Starts at Noon" by Claire Denis were the co-winners of the Grand Prix award.

READ MORE: Cannes film-makers urge France to confront its colonial past