Swiss customs authorities said they had discovered a nearly 700-year-old antique Japanese samurai sword during a routine vehicle search, after it was smuggled into the country.

The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security said in a statement on Tuesday the Katana sword, dated to 1353 and valued at $700,000 (650,000 euros), had been discovered in a car with Swiss plates during a routine search near Zurich.

Several other objects were also found in the car, including an antique book, a contract and the sales invoice.

The driver, accompanied by his daughter, had not registered the objects at the Thayngen border crossing from Germany, the statement said.

Customs authorities had launched a criminal investigation and determined that the driver was not the owner of the objects, but had picked up the sword in Stuttgart at the request of his employer.

Law preserves heritage