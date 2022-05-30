A 36-year-old man has been arrested and placed in psychiatric care after he has smeared a glass screen encasing the Mona Lisa with cake, in a purported protest against artists not focusing enough on "the planet".

The bulletproof glass case containing the treasured work by Leonardo da Vinci was smeared with cake on Sunday by a man dressed as an old lady on a wheelchair.

A Twitter user identified as Lukeee posted a video showing a museum employee wiping a mess off the glass and another showing a man dressed in white being escorted away by security guards.

"A man dressed as an old lady jumps out of a wheelchair and attempted to smash the bulletproof glass of the Mona Lisa. Then proceeds to smear cake on the glass and throws roses everywhere, all before being tackled by security", Lukeee wrote.

Speaking French, the man says: "There are people who are destroying the Earth... All artists, think about the Earth. That's why I did this. Think of the planet."

The painting, which has been the target of vandalism attempts in the past, was unharmed thanks to its case.

READ MORE: Mona Lisa reproduction sells for $3.4M at Christie's

'An attempt to vandalise a cultural work'