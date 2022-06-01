A US jury has found both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation –– but sided more strongly with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star following an intense trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.

Wednesday's verdict capped a bitterly fought six-week trial riding on lurid claims and counterclaims between the Hollywood celebrities.

The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded the 58-year-old actor $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of "sexual violence" was defamatory to Depp.

At the same time, the jury found that the 58-year-old Depp had made defamatory claims against the 36-year-old Heard and also awarded her compensatory damages –– but a much lower amount of $2 million.

Both needed to prove the statements were defamatory, and to win compensatory or punitive damages, the jury needed to find they were made with actual malice – with the knowledge that they were false or with "reckless disregard" for whether they were false or not.

Reactions

Heard, her eyes downcast throughout, listened impassively as the verdict was read out in Fairfax court, near the US capital – and later declared herself "heartbroken" and disappointed "beyond words" by the outcome.

Depp, who was following the proceedings from the United Kingdom, meanwhile, posted on Instagram that the jury "gave me my life back."

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.

"The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun."

In the op-ed for The Washington Post, Heard had described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" – and although she did not name Depp in the piece, he sued her for implying he was an abuser, seeking $50 million in damages.

The 36-year-old Heard, who had a starring role in "Aquaman," countersued for $100 million, saying she was defamed by statements made by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a "hoax."