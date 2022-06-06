Türkiye’s globally renowned Cappadocia region in the central Nevsehir province has attracted 1 million tourists in the first five months of this year, according to official figures.

A total of 1.03 million domestic and international visitors came to explore the charming touristic hub, famed for its distinctive fairy chimneys, underground cities, cave hotels, and hot air balloon rides.

While it hosted over 1.1 million visitors in the same period of 2019, the number of tourists who visited Cappadocia decreased drastically in 2020, to around 323,000, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In the first five months of last year, Cappadocia hosted over 333,633 domestic and international tourists.

Sevda Aksoy, a tour guide in the region, said the slowdown in the tourism sector during the Covid-19 pandemic has been left behind as of this year.

Having been a tourist guide in the region for a long time, Aksoy said they had a very busy season this year, particularly in April and May.

